CRB x Guarani: see lineups, guess and where to watch the Serie B game live

in this Friday (15) O live football brings the duel between CRB and Guarani, in a game valid by 30th round of the Brasileirão Series B. Thus, the place of departure will be the King Pelé Stadium, in Maceio. Finally, the duel starts at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Live football: CRB lost its breath in the fight for access

For conversation starters; Galo da Pajuçara is still hoping to guarantee access to the elite of Brazilian football next season. For this, the CRB needs to re-present the results it showed throughout the competition; but that, in the last rounds, they are missing. Thus, the team led by coach Alan Aal won just one point in the last two games. In this way, the CRB squad stopped at 48 points and currently occupies the fifth place in the table of Série B do Brasileirão.

Probable lineup: Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Marthã, Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Alisson Farias, Jajá and Nicolas Careca. Technician: Alan Aal

Series B live: Guarani broke a winning streak

On the other hand, Bugre made a comeback and broke a fast of victories that hindered his dream of returning to the elite of Brasileirão. Thus, Guarani beat Londrina by 3-0 in the Golden Brinco; in the previous round. Therefore, it won important points so as not to lose sight of the G4 Series B. Finally, the team from Campinas has 45 points in the competition; and is in seventh place on the chart.

Probable lineup: Rafael Martins; Diogo Mateus, Thales, Carlão and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Andrigo; Bruno Sávio, Júnior Todinho and Júlio César. Technician: Daniel Paulista

Broadcast – Where to watch CRB vs Guarani live

Thus, the exhibition of live football this Friday (15/10) with the duel between CRB and Guarani; will be through the channels SportTV and Premiere.

Hunch – CRB x Guarani

Finally, the hunch of this Series B duel brings a slight favoritism to Alagoas; being of victory of the principals. Thus, CRB returns to the G4 of the second division of Brasileirão; while Guarani’s team takes a step back, in its fight for the dream of access.

Probabilities: CRB – 37.5%; Tie – 30%; Guarani – 32.5%

Technical sheet – CRB x Guarani

Phase/Tournament: 30th round – Brasileirão Series B

Date: 10/15/2021

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: King Pelé Stadium, Maceió / AL

Arbitration: Heber Roberto Lopes / SC

Assistants: Eder Alexandre and Johnny Barros de Oliveira / SC

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira / MG

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

