“Created, knew how to suffer… it’s a difficult game”

Despite the presence in the final of the Libertadores against Flamengo, Palmeiras is going through a delicate moment with a series of stumbling blocks in the Brasileirão, even though they are still in 5th place with 40 points. In this sense, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo places Sunday’s game, at 16h, against Inter, as decisive within the club’s goals following the second round of the event.

“It’s our commitment to work, to the club. We never fail to surrender, to do what we are told to do. Of course, in life, both professionally and personally, there are moments of tribulation, but we also have to learn how to learn in the midst of defeats”, he said in an interview with TV Palmeiras, before adding:

“We are working hard. We know we can improve a lot and that is part of our job. We are working precisely for us to improve. Before the external charge, there is our internal charge. I demand a lot from myself and I know our teammates are self-critical. So we know we have to improve, we know we’re going to improve and in the next game”.

The experienced player showed that he has been following Inter and said he saw the Colorado victory by 3-1 over América-MG on Wednesday at Beira-Rio – the team from Rio Grande do Sul is 7th with 39 points and can pass Verdão on the table if it wins on Sunday.

“Difficult game, they come from victories. Yesterday they created, they knew how to suffer, but they created many chances, they won 3-1 against América-MG, who had been playing for eight games without losing. It will be a difficult game, but for what we want and aspire to in the competition, and for our near future, it is important to win again and gain confidence”, said Felipe.

The tendency is for Palmeiras to act in this match with: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano.