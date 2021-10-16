Crespo says goodbye to the São Paulo cast and poses for a photo with Rogério Ceni – 10/15/2021

Coach Hernán Crespo said goodbye to the São Paulo squad this Friday afternoon. The Argentine made a point of attending the Barra Funda CT accompanied by his coaching staff to have a final contact with the group of players and meet Rogério Ceni, his successor.

Before that, Hernán Crespo and his technical committee had lunch with the board and also took pictures with the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, and the soccer director, Carlos Belmonte. Both were just praise for the Argentine commander.

Crespo leaves São Paulo along with physical trainers Alejandro Kohan and Gustavo Sato, assistants Juan Branda and Tobias Kohan, as well as goalkeeper trainer Gustavo Nepote.

Hernán Crespo’s departure was announced last Wednesday afternoon. Hours later, Rogério Ceni was confirmed as the new coach of São Paulo and has already led a training session at night at the Morumbi stadium, preparing the team for the confrontation with Ceará.

In 53 games ahead of Tricolor, Hernán Crespo won 24 wins, 19 draws and suffered ten defeats – 57.2%. The Argentine bids farewell to the club having won the São Paulo State Championship in 2021, ending a lack of titles for more than eight years.

In the agreement to terminate the contract, valid until December 2022, São Paulo was required to pay Hernán Crespo a severance penalty of US$750,000 (R$4 million).