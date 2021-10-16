Crespo says goodbye to the São Paulo cast and poses in a photo with Rogério Ceni | São Paulo

Hernán Crespo and his coaching staff went to CT São Paulo, on Friday afternoon, to say goodbye to the players and wish coach Rogério Ceni luck.

The ex-professionals from São Paulo took advantage of the visit to take a photo with Ceni, the new Tricolor coach.

The physical trainer of Crespo’s committee, Alejandro Kohan, left a message for the new coach on social media:

– The best for you, Rogério Ceni.

More about São Paulo:

+ Crespo has lunch with the board

1 of 3 Crespo and technical committee pose for photo with Ceni in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction Curly and the technical committee pose for a photo with Ceni in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction

The meeting took place right after a lunch between Hernán Crespo and the São Paulo board. They said their goodbyes and adjusted the last details of the contract termination.

Crespo was fired last Wednesday. Due to poor results in Brasileirão and a complicated environment in CT, he could not resist the pressure and fell two days after the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá.

At 46, Crespo left São Paulo with a title on his resume. In the first half, the Argentine took the Tricolor to the top of Paulistão, ending a fast of almost nine years without trophies at the club.

Under Crespo’s command, there were 53 matches, with 24 wins, 19 draws and ten defeats, taking advantage of 57.23% of the points.

+ Read more news about São Paulo