Cristiano Ronaldo displays trophy won at Manchester

Credit: Michael Reagan/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is proof, every day, of having been one of the best deals in the international soccer ball market. Beloved by colleagues and fans, positively impacting the cast and finances, “Robozão” has also responded on the field.

At the height of his 36 years, the Portuguese star was elected the best player of the month of September in the Premier League, beating the competition of Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Liverpool striker. To celebrate the recognition, the Red Devils 7 shirt went to the networks to thank the support of the fans — and especially the jury.

This was the fifth award of its kind received by Cristiano Ronaldo in his career, the other four being, obviously, in his first spell at Manchester United. In the current passage, the player has only four matches played in the competition, but already with three goals scored.

To all the fans who voted for me for Player Of The Month… Thanks, guys! 👏🏽🤜🏽🤛🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nf9wnJzvXq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League numbers (September)

Games (Holder): 3 (3)

3 (3) Minutes: 180

180 Goals: 3

3 Finishings per game (Cross): 4.5 (1.8)

4.5 (1.8) Fouls suffered per game: 0.8

0.8 Loss of possession by game: 9

9 Right dribbles per game: 0.3 (100%)

READ TOO

Spanish newspaper compares Flamengo player with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United: Club legend shows concern for Cristiano Ronaldo’s weak point

Agüero praises Messi, but says Cristiano Ronaldo is “more attacking”

Ball market: First reinforcement? Newcastle may take star off Manchester United

Disaffection? Neymar “supports” criticism directed at Galvão Bueno: “False”

Brasileirão: four teams from Serie A have athletes without taking any dose of the vaccine

Galvão detonated by attitude, Richarlison’s revolt, Marcos alfineta Globo, Hernanes at STJD and more: football news today (15)

Brasileirão: attack, defense, returno and best hosts; see stats after 26th round