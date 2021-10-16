Cruzeiro players still decide on end of stoppage after meeting with president – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Queka Barroso/Itatiaia



The squad of Cruzeiro, which began a strike on Thursday (14), has not yet decided whether to maintain the strike or suspend it after a meeting on Friday afternoon (15th) with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. According to a report by reporter Samuel Venâncio, from Itatiaia Radio, players must decide in the next few hours whether or not they will return to training.

Meeting with Sérgio Santos Rodrigues

On the agenda of the meeting of Cruzeiro players with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues this Friday afternoon (15), at Toca da Raposa II, the moment the club is experiencing, the stoppage of the players and the conversation to try to reach a solution. The meeting ended around 4:50 pm. The tendency is for players to return to training in the next few days.

READ MORE: President justifies trips to Europe: ‘opportunities to recover the image of the Cruise’

Earlier, the president had a meeting with important businessmen, but without an agreement on a financial contribution to honor the commitments, mainly the salary delays – in a speech on Friday afternoon (15), Sérgio Rodrigues denied that he had asked for ‘specific values ‘ to them.

Another meeting will take place next Monday (18) with these businessmen and Pedro Lourenço from Supermercados BH, because there is an understanding that either Cruzeiro is seeking this type of help or the situation will be almost impossible to resolve.

For what the report of Itatiaia he learned, the discontent was even greater, not only because of delays and unfulfilled promises, but also because of the trips of President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues in recent weeks, leaving the group, in a way, helpless in this moment of great difficulty.