Cruzeiro president and players meet, but do not agree on end of strike | cruise

In a speech, with no right to questions, Sérgio Rodrigues explained that he is still seeking to resolve the issue of back wages for players and club employees. Without having the resources to settle the debts immediately, the president awaits the new round of negotiations with the businessmen, in order to present to the cast a way to resolve the financial disputes. Until then, the professional group’s training will be suspended.

– Our conversation was very good. From today until tomorrow, we are about to adjust the adjustments and publicize what was talked about and what was said about decision-making. But we remain firm… Monday, I hope that with this other meeting (with businessmen), we will come out with something clearer about salary – said the president from Cruzeiro.

At first, the conversation would be with the leaders, but a good part of the group was present. In the early afternoon, some athletes arrived at Toca da Raposa. Eduardo Brock, Rômulo, Rhodolfo, Ramon, Rafael Sobis, Léo Santos, Keke, Jean Victor, Claudinho, Cáceres, Ariel Cabral, Zé Eduardo and Fábio were seen by the report of the ge.

Sérgio said he explained to the athletes the current economic situation of the club. In the speech, the president stated that he awaits the return of businessman Pedro Lourenço, Cruzeiro’s main partner and sponsor, who is abroad, to help him raise funds. The director also rebutted criticism that the financial contribution would be conditional on his resignation from the position.

– At no time was it true that they said that ‘I’ll put the money in as soon as I leave’, or that they’re going to put in the amount that they didn’t do. So much so that a new round of meeting was scheduled for Monday. Nothing was defined in this objectively. We are waiting, Pedrinho (Pedro Lourenço) will return from his trip. On Monday, we will meet again.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was also at the CT and participated in the meeting between the players and the president. The main attempt of the meeting was to get the cast to end the strike that enters the third day this Friday. The meeting between the board, the players and the coach from Cruzeiro lasted about two hours. After the conversation, the athletes left Toca da Raposa together.

The initial schedule of Cruzeiro provided training for this Friday and also on Saturday. The activities will not be carried out. According to the technical committee’s planning, the squad has training scheduled for the afternoon of Monday, the 18th. Cruzeiro will only play again next Friday, against Avaí, in Florianópolis, in the sequence of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

Understand the players’ strike

Cruise players published an open letter to fans informing the athletes’ strike. The main reason is the constant delay in salaries of all club employees. That day, the professional squad was off since they had entered the field the night before and tied with Botafogo, by 0-0.

In the end of the day, Under-20 players also joined the movement. in the form of protest and also threatened to stop the activities.

The celestial re-presentation was scheduled for this Thursday afternoon at Toca da Raposa. However, no athlete showed up for training.. Only employees from other sectors were at the CT.

Parallel to this, the president of the club, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, arrived in Belo Horizonte after a few days in Europe. The manager was in Lisbon for a lecture. Upon arrival, he said he would demonstrate this Friday.

This Friday morning, the club president met with board members, a group of businessmen and bank executives to try to raise a loan to pay off arrears. But no agreement was reached on the amount to be raised or the form. There will be a new meeting on Monday to try to advance the theme and present financial guarantees around the operation to obtain funds.