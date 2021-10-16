Cruzeiro’s president reveals an invitation to businessmen in the ‘Atletico-MG model’ and responds on strike

Cruzeiro is experiencing a players’ strike for back wages. This Friday, the president of the club spoke about the situation and revealed an invitation to businessmen in the ‘Atletico-MG model’.

O cruise lives one players strike, who ask for payment of back wages to the cast and staff. This Friday, President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues responded about the situation and revealed that he wants to repeat the model of the Atlético-MG, bringing entrepreneurs into management.

“We made contact. I didn’t mention, I didn’t mention at any time the name of whoever was in that meeting. There were three businessmen. Pedrinho (a businessman who already helps the club) hasn’t participated yet, because he’s not here yet. Yet I mentioned this model that president Sérgio Coelho (of Atlético-MG) spoke about. I called these businessmen and told them to participate closely, they are invited to be more active in management, to appoint someone in the administrative and financial area”, said the celestial representative.

“A new round of meetings has been scheduled for Monday. Nothing was defined as a goal”, he added.

Sergio Santos Rodrigues held a meeting with the cast this Friday to discuss back pay and explained the club’s situation to the players. According to him, judicial blockades caused the problems.

“I showed the numbers to the players, those numbers will be published. What we have in terms of wage delays is less than what we had in terms of labor blockade. These are unexpected things. Blocking of players who passed here in 2012, 2013, and are arriving now”, he justified.

“If we’re not keeping up, obviously it’s not because we don’t want to. But we are chasing after”, he promised.

“Monday, with this other meeting, I hope we leave with something clearer. I can’t promise, because we’re not sure,” he concluded.

Cruzeiro has 39 points and is ranked 11th in the Serie B. Access is very complicated, with only 8 rounds left.