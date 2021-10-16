Crying of joy: fans in Brazil x Uruguay marks resumption after 9 months of the height of the pandemic | soccer

On January 14 of this year, Manaus lived one of its worst days in relation to Covid-19. Record of admissions, patients being sent to other states and the lack of oxygen in health units, a situation that was highlighted worldwide.

But time passed, the vaccine came, and exactly nine months later, the Amazonian cried for another reason, for joy. The Brazilian team presented him with a gala performance, something that hadn’t happened for some time. They thrashed Uruguay 4-1 at the Arena da Amazônia, in a match valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Game of the national team in Manaus marks the return of the public after the start of the pandemic

But the gift to the fan was a kind of thanks. Since the squad arrived in the capital of Amazonas, last Monday, they were received at the airport and had “vigil” at the hotel. And that heat from manauara was the most spice the team needed.

And it is in these moments of joy, with the national passion, that fans believe that the pandemic is coming to an end and that everything will soon return to normal. This is the case of student Yasmin Freitas, who went to the stadium to see Gabigol and company.

– Hope that everything will get better, that all this will pass and that our lives will really return to normal. It’s a speck of hope,” he said.

2 of 2 Arena da Amazônia received public in the duel against Uruguay — Photo: Mauro Neto/Faar Arena da Amazônia received public in the duel against Uruguay — Photo: Mauro Neto/Faar

On the other hand, Marcelo Ulgade, who was hospitalized for 30 days on behalf of Covid, points out that watching a team game in his city is symbolic.

I’m getting this second chance. Because we can’t imagine, but life ends in the blink of an eye. We have to understand this. That the world is beautiful, life is wonderful. And this second chance that I’m getting, also comes with football, which is what I like the most.” — Marcelo Ulgade, fan

With the numbers of the coronavirus falling in Amazonas and the increase in vaccination, Manaus was chosen as the first to receive a duel between the Brazilian team in the country and the supporter. And for this resumption, 30% of the capacity of the Arena da Amazônia was released, that is, 14 thousand people.

The match between Brazil and Uruguay also marked the return of the public to the stadiums in Amazonas after one year and seven months. The last match in the state had been between Nacional and Manaus, on March 15, for the state of 2020, which was later canceled.

Neymar and Raphinha shine in the team’s rout over Uruguay

The Amazon did not record new deaths by Covid-19 this Thursday (14), according to the Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM). In the last 24 hours, 50 new cases of the disease were registered. This was the first time in October that the state zeroed the number of deaths from the disease. The sad number of lives lost to Covid remained at 13,750.