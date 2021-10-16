Cuca sees Rooster prospering even without more titles this year, but says the team has given ‘the soul and life’ to win – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



Coach Cuca was elected by Atlético fans, in a poll promoted by the club, as the best in the game against Santos, this Wednesday (13th) in which Galo won 3-1, in the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Upon receiving the trophy for victory in the vote from TV Galo, Cuca quickly commented on the current stage of the team, leader of the Brasileirão and about to dispute the semifinal stage of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to ensuring that Alvinegro has given “the soul and life” to win each match, the coach sought to exalt the club’s work to consolidate its position in Brazilian football. The commander recalled the construction of the team’s future home, the Arena MRV, and said that even if Atlético does not win the two titles still in dispute, it will have a prosperous future.

“We are, at each game, leaving our soul and life inside [de campo] to be able to make you [torcedores do Galo] champions. It’s a wonderful moment that Atlético are experiencing in general, not just on the field. There’s the construction of the new stadium, things are going well. God willing us to win [títulos] this year, but if by chance he doesn’t win, which I don’t think will happen, Galo is on the right path,” he explained.

“Things will happen naturally. It is a sequence that is being planted for the fans to reap, to enjoy it all. This fan who has suffered so much all his life, for various factors that we know. Today or tomorrow he will have reasons to celebrate, both with the stadium, with his team, which is good, and with the structure the club has here. It’s a wonderful, magical moment that the team is experiencing. they [torcedores] they want so much,” he finished.

After leading Galo in winning the Minas Gerais Championship this season, Cuca tries to lead the club to the second Brazilian Championship in its history, a title that hasn’t come since 1971. Parallel to the dream of winning its first National Championship for straight points, Atlético disputes the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fortaleza, a competition in which Alvinegro also tries for the second cup.