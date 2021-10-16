‘D’ day of the multivaccination campaign will have 137 health units with vaccine rooms 10/14/2021 5:05 pm



The municipality of Manaus will have 137 health units with vaccine rooms working next Saturday, 10/16, “D” Day of the Multivaccination Campaign 2021, from 8 am to 5 pm. The objective of the campaign, initiated by the Manaus City Hall on October 1st, is to update the vaccination card for children, adolescents, adults and the elderly, with the offer of 18 types of vaccines.

According to the municipal Health Secretary, Shádia Fraxe, vaccination will take place in polyclinics, Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Basic Family Health Units (UBSFs) of the municipal network, in the North, South, East and West zones, as well as four Centers for Comprehensive Child Health Care (CAICs), linked to the state network.

“It’s another opportunity for the population to guarantee protection against various diseases that can be prevented with immunization. This year’s multi-vaccination campaign focuses on children and adolescents up to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days. Parents and guardians should go to a health facility to check the vaccination card update. Adults and seniors can also take the opportunity to receive the vaccines available in the National Immunization Program”, emphasizes Shádia Fraxe.

The campaign offers vaccines such as: BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent Pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugate), VOP (Vaccine Oral Poliomyelitis), Yellow Fever, Triple Viral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (Triple Bacterial), Influenza, Meningococcal ACWY, Chickenpox and Quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

The head of the Immunization Division at Semsa, nurse Isabel Hernandes, recalls that some vaccines are available for certain age groups, as is the case of the HPV vaccine, aimed at girls between 9 and 14 years old and boys between 11 and 14 years old, as well as meningococcal ACWY (11 and 12 years).

“For those looking for a vaccination site, it is very important to present the vaccination card, so that health professionals can assess whether there is a need to apply the first dose of one of the vaccines or complete the vaccination schedule, and also in the case of a possible change in the vaccination schedule”, warns Isabel Hernandes.

The list with the addresses of the health units that will operate on the “D” Day of the Multivaccination Campaign can be consulted on the Semsa website (https://semsa.manaus.am.gov.br).

Text – Eurivânia Galúcio / Semsa

Photos – Altemar Alcântara / Semcom Archive

Available in – https://flic.kr/s/aHsmN9JAup



