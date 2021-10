‘D-Day’ vaccination offers immunization against more than 20 diseases; see listings – Metro

The campaign for the immunization of children and adolescents against more than 20 diseases starts this Saturday (17) and continues until the 29th of October, in Ceará. Are available 17 vaccines at health posts in 184 municipalities in Ceará, as provided for in the National Vaccination Calendar. In Fortaleza, the service is offered in 112 units of health (see list below). Service is from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

To gain access, it is necessary to go to health centers with an official identity document with photo, vaccination card and the Unified Health System (Sus) card. The State Health Department (Sesa) advises the population to attend the clinic so that the booklet is evaluated and the vaccination schedule updated.

People with suspicion or confirmation of Covid-19 should postpone vaccination until the condition resolves.