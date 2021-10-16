Daniel Alves back to Barcelona? “If you need, just call me”

Without a club after leaving São Paulo, the full-back opens the doors for a possible return to Camp Nou, where he served for eight years

One of Barcelona’s recent legends has left the doors open for a possible return to the Catalan club. Daniel Alves, who shone for eight years in a blue shirt and maroon, is without a club and is not opposed to a return to Camp Nou.

The right-back should return to acting only in 2022 by his own choice. After the termination of his contract with São Paulo, Dani Alves was considered in some football clubs in Brazil and other countries, but opted for a period away from the pitch. However, a call from Barcelona can change everything.

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

“If Barcelona think they need me, just call me,” said the Brazilian in an interview with sport, from Spain. “I still think I can contribute anywhere, but even more so at Barça, which has a lot of young players now.”

“I always said that I left the club because I saw that things weren’t how I thought they should be. You never want to see the things that have happened since I left,” recalling that Dani Alves left Camp Nou in 2016. “I say when Barça needs me and wants me, I’ll be available no matter where I am.”

At 38, the full-back confirmed that he still has no plans to retire from football and even with this period without a club, he wants to return to the fields and fight for big goals.

“I always look for a club that allows me to compete with the best, fight for titles and be decisive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZSt3flVWtE