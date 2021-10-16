Day turns into night with a dust storm that covered several cities in MS; see videos and photos | Mato Grosso do Sul

The day “turned into night” with the arrival of a dust storm in several cities in Mato Grosso do Sul this Friday (15).

The dust cloud reached the state capital around 2:50 pm, local time, and it already leaves havoc throughout the city. Watch the video below.

Firefighters, Civil Defense and security forces are on the streets and are counting the damage. With the gale, residents were scared, traffic accidents and roofing were registered throughout the city.

The winds may have reached at least 90 km/h, according to meteorologist Natálio Abrahão. The specific number is computed by the devices.

On social networks, residents of Campo Grande reported the sudden change in the day and the “change for the night”.

Some people said they had no access to phones. The electric power company was called in, but so far has not responded to questions from the g1.

Firefighters, civil defense and police informed that they will provide details of the occurrences at the end of the day.

The state’s Civil Defense stated that the winds exceeded 88 km/h, in Campo Grande. At around 3 pm, firefighters registered at least 50 fallen trees.

Other cities in the state also suffered with the gale and the heavy rain. See the main records below.

A gale left several damages this Friday afternoon (15), in Dourados, in the southern region of the state. The rain, accompanied by winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour, arrived minutes after a dust storm engulfed the city. Watch the video below.

The municipality’s city hall said that it is carrying out a survey of the damages and is studying to decree an emergency situation in view of the losses.

According to locals, a giant brown cloud began to form on the horizon around 12:30 pm. Minutes later, the rain came with strong winds.

Walls, poles and trees fell in different parts of the city, including Avenida Marcelino Pires, the main thoroughfare in the center, where traffic had to be stopped.

At the municipality’s Regional Hospital, the reception door was blown off by the force of the wind. Damage to industries on the BR-163 was also recorded.

Also according to the city hall, the telephone call center of the Municipal Guard and the Civil Defense of Dourados were hit by the storm. The repair work has already started, however, there is still no forecast for the completion of the services.

Ponta Porã (MS), 326 km from Campo Grande, also suffered from heavy rain this Friday (15). Firefighters are on the city’s streets to attend to incidents.

In some parts of the city, trees fell on houses, businesses and even blocked highways. Watch the video above.

The sergeant of the Fire Department in Ponta Porã, Samuel Zanatti said that “there are fallen trees all over the city”.

To g1, the military informed that most of the Ponta Porã neighborhoods are without energy.

THE concessionaire that offers the service to residents in the southern city of the state has yet to inform about the repairs being made to the power grid.

In Sidrolândia, a city located 72 kilometers from Campo Grande, a group of workers installed signs at the entrance to the city when he was surprised by the gale (see video above).

In the images, you can see the group running for shelter while they are covered by the cloud of dust.

According to residents, trees and signs were knocked down by the force of the wind and some parts of the city are without light.

In the municipality of Aquidauana, 141 kilometers from Campo Grande, resident Juscelino Correa Lipu was driving home when he recorded the images of the gale (see video above).

The images show the dust cloud covering just about everything near a gas station.

It is still possible to observe the place with little clarity, even though the occurrence was registered in the middle of the afternoon of this Friday.

A resident of Nova Alvorada do Sul, 115 kilometers from Campo Grande, recorded images on the highway. Visibility on the track is poor and it is possible to see that just ahead. A huge cloud of dust covered the peripheral vision of those who were traveling at the time of the gale (see video above).

The passenger who filmed the moment still captured the side of the runway, also already covered by the storm.

Meteorologist Valesca Rodriguez Fernandes explains that the dust storm is a phenomenon called “haboob”.

“It is caused by storms of rain with strong winds that, when they come into contact with the dry soil, find traces of fire, dust and vegetation, which end up creating a ‘steam roller’ of dirt that can reach up to 10 kilometers of height”, details Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who is also a specialist at the Weather and Climate Monitoring Center in Mato Grosso do Sul (Cemtec-MS), explained that the meteorological phenomenon registered in the state is the same as seen in the interior of São Paulo in recent days.