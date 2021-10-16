Deadline for withdrawing credit ends today

The deadline for withdrawing credits available in the Nota Fiscal Paulista released over a year ago ends this Saturday (16).

The Department of Finance and Planning recently changed the validity period of credits. The amounts will now expire if they are not withdrawn or used within 12 months from the date they are made available.

Until then, the available term for redemption of the amounts was five years. The minimum balance for transfer is R$0.99.

The change in deadlines was determined by State Law 17,293, sanctioned in October last year by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). The toucan was the author of the article, which “establishes measures aimed at fiscal adjustment and the balance of public accounts”.

In addition, the Department of Finance informs that maintenance is planned for the system between 10/17 (Sunday) and 10/19 (Tuesday). For this reason, some system features will be temporarily unavailable. Among them, the consultation of transfers, the use of credits and the rejection of documents.

See below how to redeem credits:

Access the Nota Fiscal Paulista System with username and password or digital certificate through the official website or application; In “checking account”, click on “use credits”; Choose between credit in checking account, credit in savings account or settlement or reduction in the value of the IPVA. The account must be owned by you, that is, do not use joint accounts or accounts of other people; Fill in the data required by the system; Check the data and confirm the operation.

To use the rebate on the value of the IPVA, the person must make the option only in the month of October and it will only be possible to deduct the value of the tax for the following year. There is no minimum amount of credits to be used in this modality.

The vehicle must belong to the same person whose CPF has credits in the Nota Fiscal Paulista.