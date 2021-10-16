deadline for withdrawing credits ends Saturday

The deadline for withdrawing credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista released more than 12 months ago ends this Saturday. After this date, the amounts return to the State Treasury coffers. The minimum balance for transfer is R$0.99.

According to the São Paulo Department of Finance and Planning, around 48 million CPFs have credits to be redeemed, totaling R$ 1,035,493,814.23.

Credit: Rmcarvalho/iStockDeadline for withdrawing credits from the Paulista Invoice ends this Saturday, 16

Before, the term for redemption of values ​​was five years. As of next Sunday, the 17th, credits released more than 12 months ago will be canceled and will, from now on, be available for use for only one year. The change took place through a law (17.293/2020) sanctioned last year by Governor João Doria (PSDB).

How to request credits from the São Paulo Invoice

Values ​​can be transferred to a counter-current or savings account. There is also the possibility of allocating credits for abatement of the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA) of 2022.

The vehicle must belong to the same person whose CPF has credits in the program. The rule also applies to transfers to savings or checking accounts.

For this, the program participant simply access the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista by tablet or smartphone, enter the CPF/CNPJ and the registered password and choose the desired option.

It is also possible to request credit online. The amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 30 days.