Dedé reveals polls and says he would play for Flamengo: ‘Only crazy would deny it’

At 33, defender Dedé is going through the worst phase of his career. Without taking the field since October 19, 2019 – so for almost two years -, the defender is still dealing with a serious knee injury. One of the teams that made themselves available to recover it was Flamengo, a rival from Vasco, where it was practically forged in football.

“It’s not a relationship, but an exchange of messages, even in relation to my recovery there at Flamengo. For God’s sake, who wouldn’t be interested in playing for Flamengo? Like in many other big teams in Brazil. I played for Vasco, everyone knows the affection I have for Vasco, gratitude for everything, but I’m a professional”, commented Dedé, in an interview with the podcast ‘Flow Sport Club’.

Would you play for Flamengo? You can ask anyone. Only a crazy person would deny the structure that the club provides today,” continued the defender.

Dedé also revealed a conversation with Rodrigo Caetano, football director at Atlético Mineiro, who also suggested the veteran’s visit to Cidade do Galo.

“I didn’t talk to the club itself, but to Rodrigo Caetano, who is my friend, and he asked me how I was doing, and if I wanted to go there to recover. I wanted to do a project. ‘Oh, if it works out, you’ll already be here,'” he said, also revealing a poll by Internacional.

“Team polls, but with this fear of my injury, as my managers had communicated from Inter. But, well, this is not a proposal. It was just the guys remembering: ‘look how Dedé is doing'”, he concluded.

Dedé is currently without a club after terminating his contract with Cruzeiro. The athlete and his lawyers, in fact, charge the miners in court R$ 330 million in compensation for the unilateral breach of the bond.