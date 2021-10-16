Despite a stable scenario, Brazil registers an increase in SARS in children

For the first time, no health macro-region in Brazil has an extremely high level of number of cases of Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), according to Fiocruz’s InfoGripe bulletin released on Thursday, 14. However, states in all Brazilian regions, except North, registered high number of weekly cases among children up to 9 years old.

In some locations, the volume of SRAG cases was still higher than the peaks of 2020. The analysis of positive cases for different respiratory viruses also points to the considerable presence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children. In 2021, weekly cases are at a level slightly higher than positive cases for Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19).

In the adult population, people over the age of 20 years, Covid-19 is still predominant in cases of SARS. Sars-CoV-2 infection is responsible for almost all cases with identification of respiratory virus by laboratory examination.

The Brazilian scenario is considered stable, even with signs of slight growth in the long-term (last six weeks) and short-term (last three weeks) trends. The increase is present in all age groups between 30 and 69 years old. In the case of children, however, this index it has a high level.

Ceará is among the ten states that presented strong sign of growth (95%) in the long-term trend and moderate (75%) in the short-term trend. This increase is concentrated in the older population and children up to 9 years old. Fortaleza, on the other hand, appears among the eleven capitals that show growth in the long-term trend.

“Due to the advance of first and second dose vaccination coverage among adults and young adults, it is of fundamental importance to monitor the evolution of cases among the population of children and adolescents, as well as in the elderly, to monitor the trend and level of community transmission”, says researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

Relationship between SRAG and Covid-19

Respiratory syndromes are a set of signs and symptoms, reported by patients and observed in tests that indicate infection in the respiratory system. Fever, chills, runny nose, headache, difficulty breathing, lung fatigue when performing simple tasks and loss of smell and taste are some of the indicators.

In mild cases, the diagnosis is Flu Syndrome, while more severe cases are called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). The classification is used when there is none, because they have not been done or are not yet ready, exam results to determine the type of infection. Flu Syndrome and SARS can be considered, therefore, as pre-diagnosis. Some of the possibilities are common flu, pneumonia and Covid-19.

