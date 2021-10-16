DF is at risk of running out of fuel, says union

For the Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis-DF), the Federal District and other states of the Federation may run out of gasoline. According to the president of the union, Paulo Tavares, despite the increase last Monday (11/10), there is still a lag in the prices charged by Petrobras.

“There could really be a lack of product, as it is much more expensive to import fuel. Petrobras is self-sufficient in oil, but cannot refine enough for the country’s domestic consumption, therefore, distributors are now trying to buy from Petrobras because it is cheaper than importing,” explained Paulo.

With the increase in demand, Petrobras would be reducing future sales quotas so as not to run out of the product at distributors, says the president. Another consequence, according to Tavares, would be that distributors import more expensively so as not to run out of fuel.

In this scenario, the distributors “pass the cost on to the resale, thus taking the responsibility of Petrobras and the government for this possible increase in order to make up for Petrobras’ gap”, stated the president of Sindicombustíveis.

ICMS

A proposal to reduce the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is being processed by the National Congress. If approved, the price of gasoline at gas stations in the Federal District may be reduced by R$ 0.60.

According to the Complementary Law Project (PLP) No. 11/21, approved by federal deputies, the reduction of ICMS on fuels in Brazil will be 8% on average. In the union’s accounts, in the DF the average would be 9%, if approved according to the data in force on Thursday (10/14).