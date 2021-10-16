Dies in Porto Alegre, aged 90, founder of Lojas Colombo | Rio Grande do Sul

Died this Friday (15), at the age of 90, the businessman Adelino Colombo , founder of Lojas Colombo. He had been hospitalized for a week at Hospital São Francisco, in the Santa Casa complex, in Porto Alegre, and died at 11:40 am.

The burial is scheduled for 11:00 am this Saturday (16), at the Municipal Public Cemetery of Farroupilha, in Serra do RS, in a closed ceremony for friends and family. Adelino leaves his wife, Ruth Colombo, four children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The name Colombo is also marked in the history of entrepreneurship in Rio Grande do Sul. He started with a small warehouse in the Nova Milano district, where he was born and raised.

A good conversationalist, he created the expression “Faculdade da Barriga no Balcão” to show the importance of the presence of the owner in the stores. With this profile, it built one of the largest mobile phone networks in the country, with 305 stores and around 4,000 employees.

“I do what I do with love. I was really born for my activity. God gave me the grace to put me exactly in the business where I feel good, that I like, that I love, that doesn’t stress me, that it doesn’t bother me. I do it with such joy that I want to do it for the rest of my life,” he said in an old interview.

1 of 1 Adelino Colombo, registered in 2013, says he always wanted to work in sales — Photo: Rodrigo Fanti/RPDois Fotografia Adelino Colombo, registered in 2013, says he always wanted to work in sales — Photo: Rodrigo Fanti/RPDois Fotografia

Rio Grande do Sul TV supporter

At the beginning of television, Adelino used to personally take the device to homes and install it for a few days. After being tested, many bought the equipment, which influenced the spread of the novelty in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Whoever had the financial means would buy television, and the whole neighborhood would gather to watch the programs of the time. It went on, many people bought, and many people ended up having television in Farroupilha”, recalls retired Sônia Rombaldi.

As a sign of mourning, Lojas Colombo was closed this afternoon. The City of Farroupilha decreed official mourning for three days.

On social networks, Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) said that the businessman was “one of the most expressive representatives of the tradition of creating, producing and growing”. The mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), highlighted the importance of Adelino in the sector and offered solidarity to the family.

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Gabriel Souza (MDB), said that the state and Brazil are losing one of their biggest businessmen.

The president of the Federation of Industries of RS (Fiergs), Gilberto Porcello Petry, declared that whenever one talks about entrepreneurship, we must remember the story of Adelino Colombo.

“He is an example for all of us. He transformed a dream into a chain of stores. And he never abandoned his principles of citizenship and family appreciation. He was a leader, who dignifies the business community in Rio Grande do Sul. And it remains in our memory as a symbol of freedom initiative and the great opportunities for economic growth that exist when entrepreneurs are valued,” he says.

“Seu Adelino was a great friend of ours, he was an admirable person, a person who always fought a lot for Farroupilha, for our region”, emphasizes Clóvis Tramontina, president of Tramontina.

“I met Adelino in retail and he immediately became an inspiration to me and to the absolute majority of retailers in Rio Grande do Sul”, adds Vilson Noer, founder of the Association for the Development of Retail Gaúcho.

“It is with great regret and immense sadness that Grupo Colombo announces the death of its founder and chairman of the Board of Directors, Adelino Colombo, at the age of 90.

This Friday, October 15, at around 11:40 am, the businessman, founder of Lojas Colombo, Adelino Colombo, passed away at the age of 90. He was hospitalized at Hospital São Francisco, in the Santa Casa complex, in Porto Alegre.

He leaves his wife, Ruth Colombo, four children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in Nova Milano, in 1930, guided by his intuition and talent for business, he founded Lojas Colombo 61 years ago, in the city of Farroupilha (RS). Today, the largest appliance chain in the South and the 10th in the country, with 305 stores and more than 4 thousand employees. Seu Adelino, as he was affectionately called, worked until his last days, attending appointments, as chairman of the company’s Administrative Council. In the position of vice president is his grandson, Eduardo Colombo, who was trained by his grandfather as a child to lead. Lojas Colombo merges with the biography of Adelino Colombo, who, in his private life, enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and Sunday lunches, when he gathered his family. At the beginning of his journey, Adelino went from door to door to sell televisions, a novelty for the families, who kept the device for a few days to test them. Actively participated in membership entities and Rotary International.

Adelino Colombo has always attributed close relationships with employees as the main milestone in his successful and entrepreneurial trajectory. When asked about his legacy, he once declared: ‘He grew in life through his own effort, fulfilled all his commitments and respected people.’