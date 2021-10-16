Disgraced in Hollywood, Golden Globe 2022 will not air on TV. TV News

The HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) announced this Friday (15th) the official date for the 2022 Golden Globe ceremony. TV viewing is not yet assured.

A long-time Golden Globe partner, NBC network chose to cancel the broadcast of the ceremony in 2022 as a form of retaliation against HFPA. In January of this year, a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the entity had not had black members for more than 20 years.

The association also informed that the nominees for the 79th edition of the award will be revealed on December 13 this year. Those interested in participating in the selective for the TV awards will have to submit their nominations by November 22nd. For the cinema categories, the final date will be the 30th of the same month.

After the indictments, the HFPA made a series of changes to its bylaws to promote the entry of new members and create more diversity among its members in an attempt to clean up its image. Several Hollywood celebrities demanded firm attitudes to return to attend the ceremony.

According to the entity, more than 20 new members were accepted after carrying out a series of changes. Black people were put in charge of recruiting the newcomers. Another step is the desire to increase the number of participants by about 50% by the end of 2022.

Just because NBC has ruled out showing next year’s awards ceremony doesn’t mean the Golden Globe won’t be broadcast. With more than two months until the awards are given, a turnaround could still happen.

Check out the announcement of the new members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association below: