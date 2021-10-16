Divinópolis opens registration for booster doses for the population aged 50 or over; and health professionals vaccinated six months ago

Divinópolis opened the register for the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, in adults aged 50 years or more, who have already taken the second dose for more than 180 days. Registration can be done today, from 5 pm, on the City Hall website and/or at APP Divinópolis – Option Vaccination Covid-19. This public will be vaccinated at the health units in the Afonso Pena and Sagrada Família districts. Vaccination will take place on Monday (10/19) and the immunizing agent will be Pfizer. Registration was also opened for frontline professionals from Hospitals, UPA, laboratories and first responders, who have already taken the second dose for more than six months. Professionals will be vaccinated in the drive thru of the Administrative Center. The immunization of this public also begins to be held next Monday (10/19) and the available doses are also from Pfizer.

Will only be immunized people who have more than 180 days of application of the second dose and who are 50 years old or older or are a health professional working on the front line. On the day of the vaccination, the person must have in hand: identity document with photo; SUS card; health unit card, vaccination card, proof of address and/or any document that proves the employment relationship, in the case of health professionals.

Anyone who is going to be vaccinated must respect the time set on the registration receipt and pay close attention to the location indicated on the receipt. Obeying the logistics prevents there are no crowds, queues and so that the elderly are not exposed to heat.

Bedridden Elderly

Bedridden people over 50 years old or with limited mobility, residents of Divinópolis, who have received the second dose for more than 180 days, can request home vaccination by calling 3229-6870 or by calling WhatsApp (37) 99105 0016.

Solidarity Vaccination

Many families continue to face material needs and, mainly, food, and as a result, the Divinópolis City Hall continues with the campaign to collect food. Thus, those people who go to vaccination posts by drive thru, become aware of the situation and want to donate non-perishable food, will be sent to vulnerable families through the Municipal Social Assistance Secretariat (Semas ).