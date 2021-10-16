Doctor Jairo · 10 things you must do at night to lose weight

When you’re trying to lose weight, eating healthy and working out regularly are important things to do. But there are also small changes you can try at night to help you lose weight.

1. Keep your nights busy

Sometimes people overeat at night because they are bored. If so, try doing some activities before bed. Walking, writing a journal, talking to a friend, or reading a book can help keep you from binge-eating. Taking up a new hobby – like painting, playing music or knitting – is another great way to distract yourself and not eat when you’re bored.

2. Sleep well

Believe it or not, getting enough sleep can help you when you’re trying to lose weight. Having a schedule that you stick to and sleeping the right time can help a lot.

3. Get active (but not too late!)

Early evening physical activity can be helpful. Just make sure it’s not too forceful. High-intensity exercise, such as interval training, can affect sleep quality. It can also make it harder to fall asleep right away. Don’t train too late. Stop at least an hour before bed.

4. Don’t eat before bed

If you eat dinner or a snack too close to bedtime, it can hinder your weight loss efforts. Although the actual time doesn’t matter, many people who eat late at night choose high-calorie foods, which leads to weight gain. Snacks and late meals can also make it difficult to fall asleep. Try to stay out of the kitchen, starting a few hours before bed, until you wake up the next morning.

5. Prepare lunch for the next day

Instead of going out for lunch, save some money and prepare lunch the night before. Eating out usually means more fat and sodium. But when you prepare your own food, you will have healthier options. Opt for proteins such as almonds or turkey slices, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, and lots of fruits and vegetables.

Prepare lunch the night before, in addition to being healthy, you save money and you know what you’re eating – iStock

6. Turn off the television

Although you enjoy watching television during dinner, the amount of time you pay attention to the screen while eating can cause you to accidentally overdo it. This can distract you from how much and what you are eating.

7. Follow a schedule

If you notice that you’re eating too much at night, it may be because you haven’t eaten enough during the day. The best way to combat this is to make sure you eat regularly. That way, your body will know when to anticipate food. Eating a light snack between lunch and dinner is also great – just try not to overdo it.

8. Brush your teeth after dinner

One way to encourage yourself not to eat at night is to make it a habit to brush your teeth and floss after dinner. If your teeth are already clean, you’ll probably think twice about having a snack around bedtime. Remember to wait at least 60 minutes before brushing – especially if you’ve had something acidic like lemon, grapefruit or soda.

9. Relieve stress

Stress can lead to weight gain. Try to relax at night. Deep breathing and mindfulness techniques are great ways to relax. Reducing stress levels can also work wonders for the quality and quantity of sleep you get.

10. Turn off the lights

Sleeping in a dark room is another habit to add to your list. Helps you sleep better. If you’re trying to lose weight and get better nights, cover your windows to block out the light. Try blackout curtains if your blinds don’t block light well. And store your phone and laptop for at least 30 minutes before bed. An eye mask can also help.

Source: WebMD

