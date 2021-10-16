Does Flamengo’s fans cheer? Jorge Jesus loses track of renewal with Benfica and leaves future open

In a press conference this Friday (15), the Portuguese coach made it clear that the time is not yet to discuss a possible renewal with Benfica

With a contract until June 2022 with the Benfica, the coach Jorge Jesus lost track of a possible renewal with the Portuguese club. During a press conference this Friday (15), the mister stated that this it’s not the right time to discuss the matter yet..

“The coach depends on the results, it’s not an important issue now. The most important thing now is to create stability and conditions, because here I don’t lack anything, for Benfica to continue at a level of achieving goals, that’s what we all want,” he began to say.

“They’re not all the same, some coaches have more credit than others for their past, but this has started now and we all live from day to day, right now it’s not a topic to talk about,” he concluded.

Jesus is in his second season since he returned to Incarnate. For now, the 67-year-old coach has been doing a good campaign in 2021/22, as Benfica leads the Portuguese Championship and is second in his group in the group stage of the Champions League.

The statements of Jesus this Friday may, in some way, cheer up the fans of the Flamengo, his former club. Since returning to Europe, his name has been mentioned several times by fans, especially on social media.

The love of the rubro-negros with Jorge Jesus is far from being something without explanation. It was under the Portuguese command that Flamengo returned to the top of America for the first time since the 1981 season, conquering the Libertadores Conmebol of 2019.

The coach, who left the club with more titles than defeats, even won the cups for the Brazilian championship (2019), of the Brazil Super Cup (2020), of the South American Cup (2020) and the Carioca Championship (2020).