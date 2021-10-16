Dogs and humans may have inhabited Central America 12,000 years ago – 10/15/2021 – Science

A jaw fossil could hold the key to determining that 12,000 years ago dogs inhabited Central America, along with giant animals, according to a study by Latin American researchers. And if there was a dog, there was a human.

In 1978, a deposit of bone remains from the late Pleistocene (between 12,000 and 10,000 BC) was found in Nacaomé, in the province of Guanacaste, in northwestern Costa Rica.

Excavations carried out in the early 1990s found the remains of a giant horse of the genus Equus sp, a gliptodon (a large armadillo), a mastodon and a portion of the jaw that was labeled as a coyote.

However, “it seemed very strange to us that there was a coyote in the Pleistocene, that is, 12,000 years ago. When we started to see the bone remains, we saw characteristics that could have been that of a dog”, Costa Rican researcher Guillermo explains to AFP Vargas.

In search of “Xulo”

“So we look for more, we scan and the scanner improves what is a vernier (precision measurement unit) and gives us data that it is a dog living with people for 12,000 years in Costa Rica”, comments Vargas.

“We did a lot of research into the history of canines, because they are a trace of human presence (…). We thought it was strange that this piece was classified as a coyote, because the coyote only arrived in Costa Rica in the 20th century”, he adds.

In the case of the dog, when it is domesticated, “the jaw changes, the teeth have fewer cusps, are less pointed” and are not used “to destroy bones and meat”, Vargas details.

“The dog eats the remains of human food. Its teeth are not so determinant for survival; the hunting of large prey is done in complicity with its human companions. This piece reflects the difference”, he explained.

Vargas, specialist in new technologies Natalia Rodríguez, also Costa Rican, and Nicaraguan cultural manager Myrna Báez are part of a multidisciplinary and cross-border group that, with the support of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, has been investigating the relationship of cultures for six years pre-Hispanic with these animals.

His research work is part of the “Xulo” Project, whose name refers to “dog” in the original language of the Gran Nicoya archaeological zone.

And people?

Biologist and zoo-archeologist Raúl Valadez Azúa, from the Institute of Anthropological Research at UNAM and who advises the Xulo project, observes images of the fossil and insists that it could belong to “man’s best friend”.

According to theories of the settlement of America, humans emigrated from Asia through the Bering Strait, a portion of the sea between Siberia and Alaska, when the sea level dropped and the bottom was exposed, like a terrestrial platform, during the last great glaciation.

“The first domesticated dogs entered the continent approximately 15,000 years ago, as a result of the migration of Asians through the Bering Strait. And there have never been dogs without people. They moved from north to south as part of groups of hunters and gatherers,” explained Valadez to AFP by phone.

While there is evidence of human migration in Mexico, Chile or Patagonia, none has been found in Central America. The presence of dogs would confirm that there were also people with them.

“The dog-human binomial is inseparable. There are no dogs without humans (…). Sometimes people don’t delve into what a discovery like this can mean, but it can reconstruct the history of the human being,” said Valadez.

“It’s almost certain that the very few dogs that made it through Central America and into South America, where they managed to actually establish themselves, must have crossed narrow and dangerous areas,” he adds.

Among them would be the hairless dogs, which date back 1,600 years, represented in archeological pieces from Mexico and Peru.