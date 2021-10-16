Dollar closes week with a fall of more than 1%, after three consecutive sessions with BC performance | Economy

The dollar closed down 1.10%, quoted at R$ 5.4526, this Friday (15), with speeches by a director of the Central Bank being understood as a sign of greater readiness of the autarchy to correct excesses in the rate of exchange.

In the accumulated result for the week, the fall was 1.13% — the most significant since the week ending August 27 (-3.50%).

Despite the result, the US currency started to accumulate high of 0.13% in the month and 5.12% in the year.

The BC made this Friday (15th) an extraordinary offer of up to US$ 1 billion in traditional exchange rate swap contracts, marking the third day in a row of firmer performance in the foreign exchange market.

The Ibovespa rose 1.29%, to 114,647 points.

Facing fiscal risks that continue to detach the real from emerging peers, the Central Bank has been reinforcing a firmer performance in the foreign exchange market. The monetary authority repeats this Friday the extraordinary auction of 20 thousand new exchange swap contracts (US$ 1 billion).

The currency also reflects comments by Bruno Serra, BC director, who pointed out the Central Bank’s willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market when necessary.

Alejandro Ortiz, an economist at Guide Investimentos, told Reuters that Serra’s speech calmed the markets by showing that the BC is attentive to liquidity in the foreign exchange market. Serra also said this Friday that the dollar should lose strength against the real as the exchange rate returns to respond to the Selic rate hike cycle.

On the day’s agenda, the Central Bank announced that the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), dropped 0.15% in August, compared to the previous month.

On the political scene, President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday night that he would order the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, to change the electricity tariff flag from “red” to “normal” in November.

ANA FLOR’S BLOG: Bolsonaro’s populist speech may aggravate energy crisis

Overseas, investors are awaiting the release of data on US retail sales in September amid continued shortages of vehicles and other products.