Dollar drops to R$5.455; Stock rises and has better results in October

The dollar closed the week in a 1.12% drop today, quoted at R$ 5.455, after a new intervention by the Central Bank. This is the first time that the American currency is below R$ 5.50 since October 6, when it was sold at R$ 5.486.

The Ibovespa had the best result of the month so far and closed up 1.29%, at 114,647.99 points, driven mainly by the 12.4% rise in Pão de Açúcar shares. The group announced today the sale of Extra stores to Assaí. The last time the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) was above 114 thousand points was on September 23 (114,064.36).

With today’s results, the dollar has fallen 1.1% against the real since the previous week. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, rose 1.61% compared to last Friday.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

‘Short-term relief’

The Central Bank made a new intervention today in the foreign exchange market, and sold 20 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts, irrigating the market with extraordinary liquidity for the third consecutive day. The director of monetary policy of the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, that the autarchy will intervene in the exchange market when necessary.

Ricardo Gomes da Silva, superintendent of Correparti Corretora, explained in a note that this morning’s auction is an attempt by the Central Bank to meet the demand for foreign currency in the market, and should provide short-term relief for the real.

But “the dollar, pressured from abroad and by domestic fiscal risks, does not move away from the appreciation bias,” warned the expert.

Several analysts have warned of an increasingly unfavorable global trend for emerging country currencies as the US central bank moves closer to reversing the stimuli that sustained investor risk appetite during the pandemic crisis. Added to this perspective are widespread fears of high inflation and deceleration in global growth.

In this context, the dollar index against a basket of strong pairs reached a high in about a year last Tuesday.

In Brazil, doubts about the government’s ability to respect its fiscal ceiling have been around the markets for months, intensified by noises about the possible extension of emergency aid to the population and by the billion-dollar bill for court orders for 2022.

Sidnei Nehme, economist and executive director of NGO Corretora, also has “a perception of little government and plans and a lot of politicking”, citing dissatisfaction with the progress of the domestic reform agenda, cultivation of an irritable environment between the Powers and perception that the Bank Central is not raising interest rates at the pace necessary to contain inflation.

In this context of “destructuring”, the “dollar can be ‘masked’ with punctual or non-punctual swap auctions”.

*With Reuters