Douglas and Mauricio, from the volleyball team, exchange barbs on the internet about bisexual Superman

A kissing scene between two men in a comic book caught the attention of the sports world this Friday. Athletes from the Brazilian volleyball team Mauricio Souza and Douglas Souza exchanged hints on social media about a page in the Superman comic book and a gesture of homosexual affection.

Mauricio started the public debate by posting on Instagram complaining about an image of the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, from DC Comics, Joe Kent, who is bisexual. In comment, he wrote: “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This is where you’ll see where we end up”.

Douglas Souza, admittedly homosexual and active on social networks, indirectly criticized his former Brazilian teammate. Without naming names, he commented that it was “funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women… If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality.” Other athletes, such as gymnast Artur Nory, praised the pointer’s speech.

Accused by internet users of being prejudiced, Mauricio, the Taubaté center in São Paulo, immediately reacted, also without naming names. In another publication, Douglas’ ex-partner at the São Paulo club left on the air that the message was for player Vibo Valentia, from Italy, as the fans pointed out.

– Not on top of me! Here it is as fragile as a corner fence stretcher! – he typed. Check out the publications below.

Annoyed with the homophobic actions that involve the sport, Douglas spoke, in a recent interview, about prejudice and confessed to having suffered cases of homophobia. The team’s pointer, which went viral during the Olympic Games, tells how it acts out of line in this matter.

– I don’t think that coming out (my sexuality) impacted my career because I always try to “sell” Douglas professionally, not Douglas’ sexuality, that’s something very private. Of course, today everything is very exposed due to social networks, but I always try to be as professional as possible. I think your sexuality, regardless of what it is, will not influence your work environment, or at least that’s how it should be – he said.