Dr. Jairo · Flu is related to worsening heart disease, says study

Anyone who suffers from some type of heart disease or has risk factors already knows that they are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke. But few should know that flu can substantially increase the risk of a serious cardiac event or even fatal. This is what a review published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

six times more chances

It has long been known that the flu can lead to significant respiratory symptoms such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and bacterial lung infection. Although, the effects of the virus on the heart have historically been more difficult to analyze, in part because many patients already have a known predisposition to cardiac events or because they often occur weeks after the onset of the flu.

Some recent studies on the subject show:

Cardiovascular deaths and flu epidemics increase at the same time;

the patients are six times more likely to have a heart attack in the week following the flu infection than at any time during the year before or after the infection;

in the week following the flu infection than at any time during the year before or after the infection; In a study that analyzed 336,000 flu hospitalizations, 11.5% experienced a serious cardiac event;

Other research that looked at 90,000 laboratory-confirmed flu infections showed a surprisingly similar rate of 11.7% experiencing an acute cardiovascular event;

One in eight patients, or 12.5%, was admitted to hospital with the flu, with 31% requiring intensive care and 7% dying from the event .

What is the reason for this increased risk?

According to the authors, the reason why flu stresses the heart and vascular system so much is related to the the body’s inflammatory response to infection.

Inflammation occurs when white blood cells gather in one area and work to fight an infection, from a bacterium or virus, for example. When a person is sick, he can feel the effects of these “combat zones” through swelling, tenderness, pain, weakness, and fever.

All this activity can cause a kind of “traffic jam”, leading to the creation of clots, high blood pressure and even swelling or scarring of the heart. The added stressors make the plaque inside the arteries more vulnerable to rupture , causing a blockage that interrupts oxygen to the heart or brain, which can result in heart attacks or strokes, respectively.

In addition, non-cardiac complications of viral illness, including pneumonia and respiratory failure, can make symptoms of heart failure or arrhythmia much worse. That is, the additional stress on the cardiovascular system caused by the flu it can be overwhelming for an already weakened heart muscle.

Vaccinated people have 37% less chance of hospitalization

Because the flu virus is constantly changing, scientists change the vaccine annually. Average, they are effective at preventing infection 40% of the time. While this doesn’t seem like a big deal, especially compared to Covid-19 vaccines, it’s enough to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness for most people.

Lately, studies have been able to show that not only the vaccine is effective in protecting the general population and the most vulnerable age groups (over 65 and under two years old) from severe cases of flu, but it is also protective against cardiovascular mortality. , especially among the high-risk population. See just some data:

Adults who received the vaccine were 37% less likely to be hospitalized for flu and 82% less likely to be referred to the ICU because of this;

because of this; Among people admitted to hospital with the flu, those vaccinated were 59% less likely to be admitted to the ICU. Vaccinated patients admitted to the ICU passed four days less in the ICU than unvaccinated patients;

than unvaccinated patients; Vaccination was associated with lower risk of cardiovascular events if the patient has the flu. Among people at higher risk with more active coronary heart disease, vaccination was associated with considerably better outcomes.

Patients admitted to the hospital with acute coronary syndrome were randomly assigned to receive a flu shot or not prior to discharge. Major cardiovascular events occurred less frequently in the vaccine group than in the control group (9.5% vs. 19%);

It is for this and other reasons, and given all these results and the benefits demonstrated by the flu vaccination, that health agencies and authorities strongly recommend annual immunization, especially in patients with cardiovascular disease.

