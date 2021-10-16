‘Dry Woman’ · TV News

Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) will return from exile, but will suffer from the kidnapping of Senakehum (Mark Phellipe) in Genesis. Despite the delicate situation, Merianat (Samia Abreu) ​​will insist on provoking her rival. She’ll get the worst of it, as she’ll have to swallow one of those inverts. “Dry woman,” will fire Kamesha in Record’s biblical novel.

The queen betrayed Apepi (character is only mentioned) to ally with Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) and paid a high price for her decision. She was cursed by the ancient pharaoh, who claimed that she would rot from within. In addition to being passed over by her husband, Merianat is unable to give the king of Egypt an heir.

In scene that will aired next Thursday (21) , Merianat will provoke Kamesha, who will be worried about the missing prince. “In addition to not knowing how to take care of her own child in Nubia, she came back with problems,” the jealous woman will say.

Wasting no time, the Egyptian will stand up and slap her rival in the face. “Shut up and stay away from me,” he will demand. The noblewoman will then threaten to tell about the aggression against Sheshi and will be surprised by the harsh words spoken by the character of Kizi Vaz.

“Tell us! You can tell us! What does a dry woman like you understand about worrying about a child? Go now if you don’t want to be beaten anymore!”, Kamesha will declare, without patience for the repressed jokes.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#78 – Pilar Goes From Hell to Heaven in In Times of the Emperor!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.