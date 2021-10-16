Duilio wants to return to Corinthians fans’ idol: “Personal desire”

Midfielder Paulinho, without a club since he split from Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, last month, is always remembered with great affection by Corinthians fans. Since it was free on the market, a possible return started to be speculated with more force and requested by the fans. And the return is a personal desire even from the president of Timão.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, in an interview with Bola da Vez, from ESPN, said he wants to have the athlete in the squad. “It’s my wish, it’s not new. It’s my personal friend, a guy I used to live with back in the year, after 2012 in the titles,” he said. “I was with him the entire period he was at Corinthians,” he added.

The president praised the athlete’s quality, and said that the club should try to sign him for the next season. “He has the face of Corinthians and, if Corinthians can count on him, it will be very good. Without creating expectations in our fans. We go after it, we try,” he said. “I think it’s our obligation to want to have the best in our team because of the size Corinthians is,” he concluded.

Paulinho played for Corinthians between 2010 and 2013. He won the titles of the 2011 Brasileirão, Libertadores and Club World Cup in 2012 and Paulistão in 2013. According to data from Meu Timão, there were 167 matches played, with 34 goals scored.

Coach Sylvinho, at a press conference in the early afternoon of this Friday (15th), also praised the steering wheel, but avoided commenting on a possible return. “Everyone would like to have Paulo, he has a strong identification with Corinthians, but the window is closed. It’s time to focus on this final third of the championship, which is very difficult,” he said.