Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

Yesterday’s A Fazenda 13 party had a children’s theme and the pedestrians had a lot of fun. Some more than others, as was the case with Dynho Alves.

The pawn went wild on the dance floor when he heard the song Quer Mais, by his wife, Mirella, in partnership with Pocah.

The singer climbed onto MC Gui’s shoulders, blew a kiss to his beloved, and sang the song with all his might, visibly happy and moved.

The other pedestrians also started screaming and singing and joined Dynho’s wave.