Earth’s ‘twin’ brother, planet Venus was unable to harbor water – 10/15/2021

The planet Venus, Earth’s “twin”, never harbored water due to its conditions of temperature and pressure, which reduces the possibility that at some point there was life on it, reveals a study based on accurate climate models.

“We probably underestimated the necessary requirements for water on planets like Earth or Venus, and even on exoplanets,” explained to AFP astrophysicist and climatologist Martin Turbet, from the Astronomical Observatory at the University of Geneva.

We now know, through explorations and probes, that, for example, Mars was once covered by large expanses of water.

But the surface of Venus, hidden under thick clouds of sulfuric acid microdroplets, still remains a mystery.

The significant atmospheric pressure, more than 90 times that of Earth, and an infernal temperature of 470°C, make it almost impossible to send probes to the planet’s surface.

However, a study in 2016 questioned whether Venus had ever been habitable, assuming that its thick cloud cover could have protected surface water.

The results, published this week in Nature and signed by Martin Turbet, together with astrophysicists from French laboratories, cast doubt on this scenario.

Greenhouse effect

“Before you know if there could be water stably on the surface of Venus, you have to know how it would have formed,” said Martin Turbet.

For this, it is necessary to analyze how, billions of years ago, a planet “very young and very hot”, with water in the “vapor form in the atmosphere”, would have become a planet where, upon cooling, volumes of water could have been formed. water by condensation.

Turbet’s team used an accurate climate model that takes into account cloud formation and atmospheric circulation. The conclusions are categorical.

The sun heated the water vapor in Venus’ atmosphere to too high a temperature to allow clouds to form by condensation.

These clouds would protect the sunny part of the planet, allowing the atmosphere to cool enough to cause the vapor to condense to form water on the surface.

In addition, the masses of air heated by the sun in its exposed part, moved to the shaded face of the planet, where they formed very high clouds that caused a greenhouse effect, which prevented the atmosphere from cooling.

Insolation

And why did Earth, a rocky planet the same size as Venus, not suffer the same fate?

“When the sun was young, four billion years ago, it had a volume 25-30% smaller than today,” explained Turbet.

The heat that our planet received was not so high that it prevented the condensation of steam and the formation of water. Venus, which is much closer to the sun, suffered sunstroke about twice that of Earth.

The study leaves a “little surprise”, as Turbet detailed: with the current insolation of the Earth, “if all the seas evaporated, the situation would be stable”.

In other words, we would live among oceans of water vapor and condensation would be unlikely. If the sun had been a little warmer several billion years ago, there would be no water bodies on our planet, and certainly no life.

The climate model developed for Venus will be used to study exoplanets belonging to other solar systems. Meanwhile, life forms on Venus are unlikely.

Last year, another study mentioned the detection in Venus’ clouds of a gas that could be related to life. At that time, it was thought that the evaporation of surface water on this planet could have driven life forms into the clouds.

Several studies published since then have refuted these observations. Finally, in June, a new publication stated that life in these clouds was impossible due to lack of water.