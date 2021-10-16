“Easy On Me”: Adele sets record for daily listening to Spotify’s history

Adele is starting to get a taste of the success of his new single. Meeting all expectations, the British singer broke a new record on Spotify after the release of “Easy On Me“, his new song, released this Thursday (14), after a hiatus of six years. In less than 24 hours, the track counted the highest number of plays in one day in the platform’s history. Iconic!

The tracking was confirmed by the streaming platform itself, revealing that the feat was officially broken this Friday (15). “Adele set a new record. She has the most streamed song in a day”, published Spotify on his Twitter profile.

And just like that, @Adele set a new record 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

please note that Adele’s “Easy On Me” also reached #1 on Apple Music in the US in record time. In three hours of release, the track was already at the top of the charts, showing that the singer’s fans were really missing the artist’s news.

And the single has been boosting the singer’s old work in the charts, about to release the “30”, theAnnounced for November 19, the 33-year-old singer’s fourth album is her way of explaining to her son why she got divorced, the records “25″ it re-entered the Top 10 on the Official UK Albums Chart, at No. 6, in the UK, almost six years after its release.

As well as the “21”, which returns to the Top 20 at #14 more than a decade after its release. The first in his career, the “19”, reappears at 54th over there.

Adele released on Thursday night (14) his long-awaited single “Easy On Me“, kicking off the promotion of the album “30“(scheduled for November 19). That’s the end of a long 6-year gap since her last project, “25” in 2016. As with all her previous work, she’s been a huge hit and rocked the music charts. Would she repeat that feat? There is no doubt that it does! And the first 12 hours have already proven that.

On YouTube, the official clip managed to pass 20 million views on the platform, an expressive number! There are already 1.6 million likes! It is among the hot videos in the most diverse countries! Just like on iTunes. “Easy On Me” was released at 20:00 (GMT) and at 20:03 was already number one on iTunes in the United States. It was a record! This is now the fastest song to climb to the top of iTunes USA.