Electricity shares fall after Bolsonaro says he will change the electricity bill’s flag – 10/15/2021 – Market

Shares of companies in the electricity sector fell during this Friday (15) after President Jair Bolsonaro said on the eve that he will determine a change in the energy tariff flag, reducing the extra value on the electricity bill, due to the return of rains in some regions of the country.

Since August, the government has applied the water scarcity tariff flag, which forces Brazilians to pay more for energy due to the low volume in the reservoirs.

Speaking at an event organized by the evangelical church Comunidade das Nações on Thursday (14), Bolsonaro said he would ask minister Bento Albuquerque (Minas e Energia) “to return the flag to normal as of next month.”

The statement generated volatility in the shares of companies in the sector this Friday (15) and, during the afternoon, shares of some of the main electric companies registered falls, such as Eletrobras (-1.68%), AES Brasil (-0.81%), Cemig (-0.33%), Energisa (-1.06%), Equatorial (-1.32) and Light (-0.08%).

The lows of electric power occur against the Ibovespa, the Stock Exchange’s benchmark index, which rose above 1% and is heading towards closing at around 114 thousand points. The external scenario with highs in the United States, Europe and Asia favored domestic business.

After the turmoil generated by Bolsonaro’s statements, Credit Suisse issued a note to warn about the potential for volatility in the sector’s shares, but also reassuring the market by remembering that the concession contracts have coverage of generation costs.

The bank also highlighted that the tariff flags are calculated by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and that reservoirs are still low, reinforcing the importance of rainfall in the composition of energy costs.

The body responsible for establishing the tariff flags in Brazil is Aneel, but in the case of the water scarcity flag, created as an emergency this year against the crisis, the decision is up to the Creg (Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management), chaired by Minister Bento Albuquerque.

The cost of the water scarcity flag is R$14.20 for every 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) and the forecast is that it will be in effect until April 2022.

​Brazil is facing the biggest water crisis in the last 91 years and, as a result, there was a reduction in the supply of energy generated by hydroelectric plants, which were replaced by thermal plants, whose generation cost is higher. That’s why the bill became more expensive for the consumer.