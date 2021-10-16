Encrypted WhatsApp Backup Released to Users – MacMagazine

A little over a month ago, we commented here that the Whatsapp had implemented end-to-end encryption on backups, raising the level of privacy and security of conversations saved in the cloud. Now, this feature is finally being released to all users as of today.

As we reported, this means that neither WhatsApp nor services like iCloud and Google Drive (where backups are usually saved on iPhones and Androids, respectively) will be able to access the content of your conversations.

More precisely, end-to-end encryption protects content with a unique 64-digit random key. In addition, WhatsApp also provides the option to create a password to protect the backup of texts and files shared in the app.

Now you can protect your backup with end-to-end encryption by creating a password or using a 64-digit encryption key that only you have access to. Even WhatsApp and your backup service provider won’t be able to read your backups or access the key needed to unlock them.

Keep in mind, however, that if you lose your key, you won’t be able to recover conversations from the backup — as the goal is precisely to keep them safe. With this in mind, it is always a good idea to write down your password and keep it in a safe place.

How to enable encrypted WhatsApp backup?

As highlighted by WhatsApp, the feature is being released gradually to users starting today.

Therefore, it is worth checking if the option “End-to-End Encrypted Backup” already appears on the Backup conversations screen (in Settings » Conversations, within the app).