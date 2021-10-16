Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) paid dearly for Celg-T, but analysts see potential to generate value

SAO PAULO – Once again, a question of value. As much as Celg-T (the power transmission arm of the Goiás company Celg) is seen as a strategic asset for EDP’s Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), the amount paid for it at auction last Thursday ( 14) generated caution among analysts.

Disputing the value offered by its competitors at the event, such as Cymi Construções, MEZ Energia and Isa Cteep (TRPL4), EDP made an aggressive bid of R$1.977 billion for the asset, or an 80.10% premium over the minimum price.

With this, the company adds to its portfolio about 755 kilometers of total transmission lines (mostly in Goiás) and 14 own substations, representing an annual allowable revenue (RAP) of approximately R$216.4 million.

As Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlights, the amount to be incorporated is substantial compared to the current EDP operation, which currently has 1,924 kilometers of lines and RAP of R$648.6 million (considering the 2020-2021 cycle) .

“The high value offered by it raises doubts about the viability and profitability of the acquired transmission company, so we expect a negative impact on the company’s share price (ENBR3) for the short term, even with the strategic positioning of the asset”, evaluates the Raise. On the eve, the shares fell 0.68%, while advancing about 1% this Friday.

As highlighted by Credit Suisse and XP analyzes, there is potential for gains.

For XP, the main catalysts that can justify the potential value generation of the transaction are: (i) capex efficiency (capital investments) increasing the regulatory asset base (RAB), since these lines follow a base model of assets, currently at R$1.4 billion; (ii) cost efficiency, by bringing the current manageable cost PMSO/km (or Personnel, Material, Services and Others per kilometer) of R$78 thousand/km to Energias do Brasil’s average of R$27 thousand/km; and (iii) leverage of 90% of the purchase price.

Analysts stress that valuation is a challenge and consider that, if they assume an Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) of 85%, a stable growth capex of R$ 200 million per year and a cost of debt of 6% ( real), would arrive at a rate of return (IRR) of 7% in real terms, which would mean a (Net Present Value) NPV close to zero.

“However, Energias do Brasil could surpass these numbers, bringing the NPV to positive territory”, point out the house’s analysts, who maintain a purchase recommendation for EDP Energias do Brasil shares and a target price of R$ 21.00 /share (which does not yet incorporate the acquisition of Celg –T).

Credit Suisse reinforces the company’s management vision that it should leverage itself, with the ratio between net debt and Ebitda reaching 4 times, as well as leveraging the acquisition cost and reducing costs in its transmission assets.

In the view of the Swiss bank’s analysis team, the winning proposal was aggressive and continues to see construction companies and conventional companies vying for assets with limited potential as the sector’s growth opportunities gradually diminish.

In the case of Energias do Brasil, management signals its intention to divest itself of the generation segment and continue to focus on transmission assets, which normally present lower operating risk and high cash generation.

“Considering that the offer was aggressive, investors may initially have a negative view of this new acquisition. Still, the team sees the company deleveraging quickly, good operational metrics in its existing portfolio and good volumes for the distribution unit, with room for good dividend payments, even with more capex required for the new acquired asset”, they point out, thus having a recommendation equivalent to the purchase for the assets, with a target price of R$24.60.

