Entrepreneur Adelino Colombo, founder of Lojas Colombo, dies at age 90 – Economy

Died this Friday morning, 15, the businessman Adeline Columbus, at age 90, founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Columbus Group, one of the largest appliance and furniture retail chains in the country.

The Gaucho from Nova Milano, 106 km from the capital Porto Alegre, was born in 1930. In 1961, the businessman inaugurated the first unit of the Columbus Stores in the municipality of Farroupilha. Today, the company is the largest appliance and furniture chain in the South Region and the 10th in the country, with 305 stores in operation.

“Seu Adelino, as he was affectionately called, worked until his last days, attending appointments, as chairman of the company’s Administrative Council,” said the company in a statement on social networks.

Until consolidating himself as one of the main names in retail in Rio Grande do Sul, Mr. Adelino had to chase customers using the strategy of knocking from door to door to sell electronics. His trump card to win over the clientele was to offer a “free sample” of the equipment, which were left for a few days at consumers’ homes so that they could test the new products.

With the arrival of the TV signal in the region, in the 1960s, the businessman took the opportunity to sell televisions to residents by offering his own installment plan. Over the years, after an expansion of the brand across the country, the businessman decided to end activities outside the state and focus on business only in Rio Grande do Sul.

Personalities, local politicians and even former employees of the company used social media to say goodbye to the entrepreneur. The Gaucho and Grêmio fan was honored by the team of the heart on social networks.

“We express our regret at the death of Mr. Adelino Colombo, founder of Lojas Colombo and great gremista, aged 90. Recognized for his perseverance and business talent, he leaves behind one of the largest retail chains in the country. Tricolor feelings to family and friends”, wrote Grêmio’s official Twitter account.

Also on Twitter, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul said goodbye to the businessman from Rio Grande do Sul. “Entrepreneurship is one of the most striking characteristics of the people of Rio Grande do Sul. Adelino Colombo, who left today, was one of the most expressive representatives of this tradition of creating, producing and growing”, he wrote Eduardo Leite. “My feelings to family and employees

The Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza, Luiza Helena Trajano, also mourned the founder’s death and highlighted Columbus’ dedication during the six decades he was at the head of the retailer. “My most sincere feelings to all family members of Adelino Colombo, a born entrepreneur, with immense dedication and joy for his outstanding work,” said the businesswoman.

The head of the group must be assumed by the grandson of the founder, Carlos Eduardo Colombo, who until then had acted as the company’s vice president and had been groomed since childhood by his grandfather precisely for the succession.

Currently, the group is made up of Loja Colombo and the companies Crediare, ColomboCred, Colombo Motors, Colombo Consortiums, Colombo Casa Pet, Feirão de Móveis and Colombo Tech.

The businessman, who was hospitalized in Porto Alegre, died of natural causes, leaving his wife Ruth Colombo, his four children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.