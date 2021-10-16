Epidemiological Surveillance releases new report on diarrheal disease – DIFUSORA 890 AM

The bulletin shows that in the first weeks of October, 750 cases of the disease were recorded.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Service of Bento Gonçalves, through the Monitoring System for Acute Diarrheal Diseases (SIVEP-DDA), released a new bulletin on the care of cases of acute diarrhea in the municipality.

The bulletin shows that in the first weeks of October, 750 cases of Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) were recorded (UBS, hospital, emergency services). ADD is a syndrome caused by several etiological agents (bacteria, viruses, parasites), whose predominant manifestation is the increase in the number of bowel movements that may be watery or of little consistency. It may be accompanied by vomiting, fever and abdominal pain. In some cases, mucus or blood may be present in the bowel movements. In general, they are self-limiting, lasting from 2 to 14 days.

ADD treatment

Treatment is eminently symptomatic in nature, through oral rehydration. Serum therapy is occasionally recommended in some situations to avoid severe dehydration. The treatment regimen does not depend on the etiological diagnosis, since the aim of therapy is to rehydrate. In these cases, it is recommended to increase the intake of liquids such as homemade serum, soups, non-laxative juices, maintaining the usual diet, especially breast milk, correcting any dietary errors and avoiding taking medication without medical advice. If symptoms persist and vomiting and fever occur, patients should be reassessed.

Diagnosis of the causative agent of ADD

The diagnosis of the causative agent of an ADD, as a rule, requires laboratory tests to be performed on stool samples (bacteriological, virological and parasitological).

How the transmission of agents causing ADD occurs

In general, the transmission of agents causing ADD usually occurs through the fecal-oral route, whether through ingestion of contaminated water or food, through contact with contaminated objects, or even through person-to-person contact. These situations allow for a high spread of the causative agents of this disease in the community.

ADD Control and Prevention Measures

-The main control and prevention measures include frequent hand washing, especially after going to the bathroom, diaper changes and before eating or preparing food.

-The careful washing of fruits and vegetables, preferably with chlorine, must follow the guidelines contained on the product packaging label.

-Caring for water for human consumption, such as boiling untreated water and not drinking it if the source is unsafe, are important measures to control etiological agents, mainly water transmission.

-After cooking the food, it must be handled properly on clean and preferably non-porous surfaces.

-Clean surfaces contaminated with alcohol or sodium hypochlorite whenever possible, for example, bathrooms, hand washing sinks, among others.

-Domiciliary and supply reservoirs (water tanks) need to be cleaned preferably annually.

Monitoring and diagnostic actions for the ADD outbreak in Bento Gonçalves

The Epidemiological Surveillance is sending stool samples from patients to the Central Laboratory of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, in order to diagnose the probable causative agent of the ADD outbreak.

The samples sent are still being analyzed.

According to the Epidemiological Alert issued by the State Health Department on 10/07/2021, 25 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul identified outbreaks of ADD: Dois Irmãos, Esteio, Morro Reuter, Porto Alegre, Bento Gonçalves, Nova Prata, Carlos Barbosa, Garibaldi, Monte Belo do Sul, São Marcos, Pinto Bandeira, Santa Maria, Lavras do Sul, Colorado, Saldanha Marinho, Santana do Livramento, Santa Cruz do Sul, Mato Leitão, Horizontina, Tucunduva, Santa Rosa, Santo Cristo, Barra Funda, Sarandi.

The agent Norovirus was identified as the cause of the outbreak in 9 cities and investigation is underway to determine the cause in another 16.

Profile of ADD Cases Served in Bento Gonçalves

Between 09/01/2021 and 10/14/2021, 1,550 cases of ADD were reported.

Of the total number of cases in Bento Gonçalves, 35.2% are in the under 20 age group (children and adolescents). The vast majority of patients are 20 years or older (64.8%).

The districts of São Roque, Santa Helena, Ouro Verde, Vila Nova I and II, Aparecida, Municipal, Borgo and Zatt together account for 48.6% of the total cases.

In addition to diarrhea, a smaller number of patients reported episodes of vomiting and abdominal pain. Fever has not been a predominant sign among cases.

