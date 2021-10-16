European Union refuses Apple’s justification for not adopting the USB-C standard

The European Union (EU) plans to require manufacturers that trade on the continent to adopt a standard for the connectors of cell phones, tablets and other electronic products. O block proposed that all devices come with USB-C input, present on most Android phones released in recent years. The idea faces resistance from apple, which uses Lightning technology on iPhones.





Curiosity

15 Oct



economy and market

15 Oct

Apple continues to struggle to try to convince the EU that adopting a single standard may not be a good idea. THE Apple is the only one facing problems with the new rules, since the vast majority of OEMs that use Android are already on USB-C. In your argument, Apple claimed that forcing companies to switch to USB-C will stifle technological innovation. FORoh, now, the EU responded to the point raised by the American company through a statement that goes against this assertion.





According to the response of the European Union, the new adoption of USB-C as the standard will not stifle manufacturers’ innovation in any way, since if something better comes along, nothing will stop companies from evolving for a new model. In a recent interview, the deputy and president of the bloc’s consumer protection commission, Anna Cavazzini, said that the proposal leaves an open door for the adoption of a different standard in the future.



