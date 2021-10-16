Event with Elon Musk is canceled

The Genshin Impact event with Elon Musk was canceled after fans expressed a deep rejection of the idea. Originally, in a Twitter post, engagement achieved on the @Paimon2themoon account would result in some special prizes, including rewards involving the South African billionaire.

As published by Kotaku, if the account in question, named after a Genshin Impact NPC, reached five million followers, Musk would be invited to visit miHoYo’s headquarters. Yes. For some reason, someone came to the conclusion that this would be an excellent marketing campaign.

Two more rewards related to the billionaire were announced: if Ella Musk’s account was followed by a million people, Genshin Impact’s official Twitter would follow Elon Musk on the social network. If three million followed, Elon Musk would be invited to play Genshin Impact live.

The amount of positive responses to the marketing campaign was apparently minuscule. Shortly after the challenge was posted on Twitter, there were already more than 20,000 retweets with negative comments about the initiative. However, even with the apparent cancellation, Elon Musk posted on Twitter that he couldn’t wait to become a Genshin Impact character.

