everything that’s going to happen at the DC ad event

the day of DC Fandome, a party of revelations and announcements of the productions of the Warner Bros., which has already secured the release of the first trailer for the batman, a preview of Peacemaker and – who knows – a teaser of the movie from Flash. Scheduled to start at 2 pm, the rain of advertisements will be accompanied by the Omelette, which will provide complete coverage, commenting on each of the news.

In addition to the aforementioned revelations, DC Fandome must deliver a new content from A.D Super-Pets League, the first images of black adam and behind the scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Gods Fury.

And it’s not just DC movie titles that gain focus. Fandome will also take time to reveal previews of the new seasons of batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois and Sweet Tooth; a farewell tribute to supergirl nearing its epic conclusion after six seasons; a celebration of 100 episodes of legends of tomorrow gives A.D; the first images of the new drama Naomi; and a preview of the next episode of stargirl gives A.D.

HBO Max productions also gain their momentum: in addition to the Peacemaker, you can wait iexclusive information from Titans and Destiny Patrol. the animations Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Harley Quinn, Batman: Caped Crusader and Young Justice: Phantoms will also be presented with new content.

