Ex-BBB Arthur Picoli complains about web threats and leaves social network · TV News

Arthur Picoli left Twitter after hate attacks. The BBB21 participant deactivated his account on the platform shortly after an outburst about the threats he was receiving. “Either get it over with and do what you’re talking about or stop, please. For my family,” he wrote.

The phrase was posted on the ex-BBB’s Twitter on Thursday night (14). Then the page with 788,000 followers was disabled. On the internet, he is constantly charged for the relationship he had with Carla Diaz at BBB21, and fans of the former couple continue to cheer for the two to reconnect.

Last May, Picoli had posted an Instagram account of the hate attacks he has received since leaving the attraction. “I think this is already pushing the envelope and getting a bit of a nuisance,” he said at the time.

This week, he was again targeted by haters over rumors that he would be in a new relationship.

After the crossfiteiro’s Twitter account was deleted, his fan club manifested itself on the social network with messages of support. “He will never be alone. He has a lot of people who really love him and is a healthy fan”, commented Renata Claudio.

“God have mercy on these people because I’m sure they pay for all this evil. May Arthur win all this, because they’re not together and, precisely, because of this whole situation,” wrote the netizen identified only as Tatiane.

“That’s it: confront. Prosecute, criminally accuse, expose the people who are threatening and attacking. They are cowards, and if they are confronted, they stop. And it still serves as an example for others,” said the profile @rcarthurvive.

