Ex-BBB Felipe Prior has stolen car in São Paulo and appeals to thieves · TV News

Felipe Prior, participant of Globo’s Big Brother Brasil 20, had his car stolen on Thursday night (15), in São Paulo. The 29-year-old architect denounced having been a victim of thieves in the Canindé region and appealed to criminals: “Give it back, please.”

This Friday (15), the ex-BBB used Instagram’s Stories tool to vent about the theft. According to him, the vehicle –a Montana year 2014– was parked on the outskirts of the Canindé Stadium. The theft happened while he was playing ball.

“Now I’m without my Montana. My car was stolen. Unfortunately our country is like this. They took my cart. And I had my drone inside. A brand new drone that I’ve never used. I’m pissed, bro,” he began.

“And there was a lot of thread from my work. I work like a convict. Thank God nothing happened to me. [O carro] I was standing there on the street near where I play ball, near Portuguesa, and they took it,” he continued.

Outraged by the situation, Prior gave more details of the vehicle, used for works by his company, FP Arquitetura & Engenharia. “This is the reality that I live in my daily life. And I believe that most Brazilians do too. A thief, if you follow me, please return it with everything,” he appealed.

“A 2014 Montana that I use to carry cement. It was full of work wire bought with a lot of sweat and a drone, which I use to film the works,” he said.

Wanted by TV news, Prior reported that he registered the police report. The ex-BBB pointed out that he was not present at the time of the subtraction. “I did the report, but it wasn’t robbery. It was theft. It wasn’t on me or anything. The car was parked on the street and they took it,” he said.

See Felipe Prior’s outburst: