Extended Game Session: PlayStation Store brings new promotion with up to 80% off

THE Sony put a new batch of games on sale at PlayStation Store, this new round of offers arrives under the name of Extended Gaming Session. There are great discounted games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You can buy the games from this promotion until October 28th, some titles even offer 80% off such as LEGO DC Super Villains and Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition.

We have separated some of the main offers of this shipment, check below.

Match Discount original price Promotion Price Zombie Army 4: Dead War 70% R$179.90 BRL 53.97 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition 50% R$159.90 BRL 79.95 Red Dead Redemption 2 59% BRL 248.90 BRL 102.04 Red Dead Online 50% R$111.90 BRL 55.95 Borderlands 3 67% BRL 299.90 BRL 98.96 Mass Effect Legendary Edition 42% BRL 298.90 R$173.36 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Pack 40% R$229.00 R$137.40 F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 &¨PS5 35% BRL 368.99 BRL 239.84 Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Multi-Generation Bundle 50% F$319.90 R$159.95 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5 45% BRL 344.90 R$189.69 Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 60% BRL 414.90 BRL 165.96 HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition 50% BRL 319.90 R$159.95 Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition 80% BRL 274.50 BRL 54.90 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition 75% BRL 459.90 R$114.97 Mafia: Definitive Edition 40% R$164.90 BRL 98.94 The Outer Worlds 67% BRL 299.90 BRL 98.96 LEGO DC Super Villains 80% R$229.99 BRL 45.99 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition 70% BRL 99.90 BRL 29.97 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition 75% BRL 299.99 BRL 74.99 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy 60% R$199.50 BRL 79.80 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy 75% BRL 289.90 BRL 72.47 Mafia: Trilogy 45% BRL 249.90 R$137.44 Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition 80% BRL 229.90 BRL 45.98 Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition 60% R$129.99 BRL 51.99

To check out all the games on sale, just click here to go directly to the hotsite PlayStation Store with the offers or you can check directly in your store. Playstation 4 or PlayStation 5.



