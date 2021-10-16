Extended Game Session: PlayStation Store brings new promotion with up to 80% off

by

Offers are valid until the 28th of October

THE Sony put a new batch of games on sale at PlayStation Store, this new round of offers arrives under the name of Extended Gaming Session. There are great discounted games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You can buy the games from this promotion until October 28th, some titles even offer 80% off such as LEGO DC Super Villains and Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition.

We have separated some of the main offers of this shipment, check below.

MatchDiscountoriginal pricePromotion Price
Zombie Army 4: Dead War70%R$179.90BRL 53.97
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition50%R$159.90BRL 79.95

Red Dead Redemption 2

59%BRL 248.90BRL 102.04
Red Dead Online50%R$111.90BRL 55.95
Borderlands 367%BRL 299.90BRL 98.96
Mass Effect Legendary Edition42%BRL 298.90R$173.36
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Pack40%R$229.00R$137.40
F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 &¨PS535%BRL 368.99BRL 239.84
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Multi-Generation Bundle50%F$319.90R$159.95
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS545%BRL 344.90R$189.69
Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition PS4 & PS560%BRL 414.90BRL 165.96
HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition50%BRL 319.90R$159.95
Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition80%BRL 274.50BRL 54.90
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition75%BRL 459.90R$114.97
Mafia: Definitive Edition40%R$164.90BRL 98.94
The Outer Worlds67%BRL 299.90BRL 98.96
LEGO DC Super Villains80%R$229.99BRL 45.99
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition70%BRL 99.90BRL 29.97
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition75%BRL 299.99BRL 74.99
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy60%R$199.50BRL 79.80
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy75%BRL 289.90BRL 72.47
Mafia: Trilogy45%BRL 249.90R$137.44
Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition80%BRL 229.90BRL 45.98
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition60%R$129.99BRL 51.99

To check out all the games on sale, just click here to go directly to the hotsite PlayStation Store with the offers or you can check directly in your store. Playstation 4 or PlayStation 5.


– Continues after advertising –

Worth it? See list of all free PS5 games released to subscribers to date

Worth it? See list of all free PS5 games released to subscribers to date
12 PS5 titles have already been given away to Plus subscribers since the console’s launch

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation Store