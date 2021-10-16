Extended Game Session: PlayStation Store brings new promotion with up to 80% off

Offers are valid until the 28th of October
THE Sony put a new batch of games on sale at PlayStation Store, this new round of offers arrives under the name of Extended Gaming Session. There are great discounted games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You can buy the games from this promotion until October 28th, some titles even offer 80% off such as LEGO DC Super Villains and Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition.
We have separated some of the main offers of this shipment, check below.
|Match
|Discount
|original price
|Promotion Price
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|70%
|R$179.90
|BRL 53.97
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
|50%
|R$159.90
|BRL 79.95
Red Dead Redemption 2
|59%
|BRL 248.90
|BRL 102.04
|Red Dead Online
|50%
|R$111.90
|BRL 55.95
|Borderlands 3
|67%
|BRL 299.90
|BRL 98.96
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|42%
|BRL 298.90
|R$173.36
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Pack
|40%
|R$229.00
|R$137.40
|F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 &¨PS5
|35%
|BRL 368.99
|BRL 239.84
|Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Multi-Generation Bundle
|50%
|F$319.90
|R$159.95
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
|45%
|BRL 344.90
|R$189.69
|Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
|60%
|BRL 414.90
|BRL 165.96
|HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
|50%
|BRL 319.90
|R$159.95
|Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
|80%
|BRL 274.50
|BRL 54.90
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
|75%
|BRL 459.90
|R$114.97
|Mafia: Definitive Edition
|40%
|R$164.90
|BRL 98.94
|The Outer Worlds
|67%
|BRL 299.90
|BRL 98.96
|LEGO DC Super Villains
|80%
|R$229.99
|BRL 45.99
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition
|70%
|BRL 99.90
|BRL 29.97
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition
|75%
|BRL 299.99
|BRL 74.99
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
|60%
|R$199.50
|BRL 79.80
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
|75%
|BRL 289.90
|BRL 72.47
|Mafia: Trilogy
|45%
|BRL 249.90
|R$137.44
|Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition
|80%
|BRL 229.90
|BRL 45.98
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|60%
|R$129.99
|BRL 51.99
To check out all the games on sale, just click here to go directly to the hotsite PlayStation Store with the offers or you can check directly in your store. Playstation 4 or PlayStation 5.
Source: PlayStation Store