Extra banner stores will be closed in Maceió, points out GPA map

Extra Farol and Mangabeiras stores, in Maceió, should close in December. The announcement was made by Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) on Thursday (14), when the sale of 71 hypermarket stores to the Assaí wholesale network was announced.

About 70% of Extra Hiper stores in Brazil were sold. Of the other 32 stores that were not sold to Assaí, 28 will be converted to the Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra banners, and 4 will be closed, two in Alagoas and one in Tocantins. The fourth store was not disclosed. Alagoas appears with a total of zero Extra stores.

According to a statement released by the group, the estimated transaction was BRL 5.2 billion, of which BRL 4 billion will be paid by the buyer in installments, between December this year and January 2024, and BRL 1.2 billion The remainder will be paid to Pão de Açúcar by a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí. The company that owns Extra also informed that it will leave the hypermarket segment in the country.

“The Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued, and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into formats with greater potential for profitability,” he informed.

Assaí, still according to the group, will manage to add 71 stores to the wholesaler chain and thus gain muscle to compete with Atacadão. Carrefour, owner of Atacadão, had already made several moves to expand the cash and carry operation – it bought Makro and Big. Experts say that this transaction makes sense for both GPA and Assaí. First, because GPA needs to focus on the most profitable operations.

“The hypermarket format has been challenged worldwide, not just in Brazil. The hyper was a model that worked very well from the 1980s until the turn of the 2000s. But with the development of other store formats, the hyper had no clear role in the consumer’s mind”, says Eduardo Yamashita, COO of Gouvea consultancy Ecosystem.

Also according to Eduardo, the hypermarket format no longer made sense with the advance of cash and carry. “Cash-and-carry has grown a lot, with a very clear proposal of low price and low convenience. The supermarket and convenience have established themselves with the proposal of speed and service. And the hyper was in the middle, it’s not as convenient as the neighborhood store or as cheap as the cash-and-carry”.