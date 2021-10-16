Fábio Carille sets the standard, but cannot repeat lineups at Santos; see all used | saints

Coach Fábio Carille has already commanded Santos in seven games and has not repeated the lineup once.

By choice or mainly by necessity, Carille used seven different lineups in the seven matches ahead of Santos. Even so, it set a pattern: in five games, Peixe entered the field with three defenders and two forwards. In the first two clashes, still without having time to work, the coach used the 4-3-3.

In recent seasons, it was common for Santos to be selected in the 4-3-3 by coaches who passed through Vila Belmiro. With Fábio Carille, this has been different. The coach, in search of defensive consistency, changed the Pisces scheme to a 3-4-3 and then to a 3-5-2.

While it has been difficult to repeat the squad, Fábio Carille shows signs of having defined how he wants to scale each sector.

In the last three games, the coach mounted the defense with Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo. This will be repeated this Sunday, against Sport, away from home, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, at 20:30, at Arena de Pernambuco.

The midfield is the sector in which Fábio Carille has moved the most. Despite having cast Marcos Guilherme, Camacho and Vinicius Zanocelo in the last three rounds, the coach decided to change left-back Felipe Jonatan for Lucas Braga.

While changing a full-back for a forward out of necessity, Fábio Carille lost Carlos Sánchez, suspended, for the game against Atlético-MG. The Uruguayan midfielder gave way to Jean Mota, who will return to the bench against Sport. The sector, once again, will not be the same as in the previous round.

The attack is also defined by Fábio Carille: it has Marinho and Léo Baptistão. The problem is that the second suffered an injury to his left calf in the defeat to Atlético-MG and does not face Sport. Diego Tardelli, Raniel and Marcos Leonardo fight for the vacancy.

Against Sport, Santos must enter the field with: Jandrei, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Marcos Leonardo (Diego Tardelli).

See below all the lineups used by Carille at Santos:

Santos 0x0 Bahia: João Paulo, Pará, Robson, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Sánchez and Jean Mota; Marcos Guilherme, Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga

João Paulo, Pará, Robson, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Sánchez and Jean Mota; Marcos Guilherme, Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga Santos 0x1 Athletic: João Paulo, Pará, Vinicius Balieiro, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Sánchez, Jean Mota and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Raniel and Lucas Braga (Robson was injured)

João Paulo, Pará, Vinicius Balieiro, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Sánchez, Jean Mota and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Raniel and Lucas Braga (Robson was injured) Ceará 0x0 Santos: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Léo Baptistão and Marcos Guilherme (Sánchez was injured)

João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Léo Baptistão and Marcos Guilherme (Sánchez was injured) Youth 3×0 Santos: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Sánchez, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Sánchez, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. São Paulo 1×1 Santos: João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Santos 1×0 Guild: João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Atlético-MG 3×1 Santos: João Paulo, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Jean Mota, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.