Falcão and Ana Carolina explain changes in health after the closing of Hospital São Lucas











The City Hall announced during a press conference that the care provided by the SUS that was being carried out at Hospital São Lucas will be directed to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia. The change starts from this Monday (18th) because the HSL refused to extend the service for another 60 days, alleging lack of conditions. Other changes were also announced by Mayor Luís Eduardo Falcão and Secretary of Health Ana Carolina Caixeta Magalhães.

Patients who are already at Hospital São Lucas will continue their treatment there, only the new treatments that should be carried out by Santa Casa de Misericórdia. According to the Secretary of Health Ana Carolina Caixeta, the obstetrics and usual risk births services will be evaluated at the unit and, if necessary, referred to hospitals accredited by the municipality to carry out deliveries. The same high-risk services continue to be served at the Regional Hospital.

Another change that will be made in the health sector is the way the SMS appointments are scheduled. Today, the service takes place through quotas that are carried out by the USFs, without observing the priorities by specialties and the number of consultations necessary in view of the demand. Starting next Monday, the units will use the computerized system. Data will be forwarded to the appointment center where professionals will assess priorities and schedule appointments according to the severity of each patient.

Also from Monday (18th), the population that needs assistance from GT – Treatment Away from Home – should go to the reference USF in each neighborhood. According to Mayor Luís Eduardo Falcão, health is a problem that needs to be resolved once and for all in Patos de Minas. That’s why the executive runs in search of partnerships and means so that the population is not left unattended. “With the end of care by SUS at Hospital São Lucas, we had to look for other means and managed to inaugurate the Santa Casa de Misericórdia in record time.”

Falcão explained that the unit is no different from a Municipal Hospital. “If we were going to build a Municipal Hospital, the bureaucracy would be tremendous and we would have to do more and more bids. What we did was partnerships that allowed us to streamline the process and as you can see, Santa Casa is in full swing, receiving patients in a dignified and humanized way” concluded the mayor.