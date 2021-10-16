Farm 13: Deleted, Sthe explains why it became a plant within the reality | Training

Outside, more than 9 million followers on Instagram. Always waking up communicating with fans, the so-called ‘team’, the influencer Sthe Matos, within A Fazenda 13, doesn’t talk to many people, isolates herself and even has time to get involved in controversies, like sleeping in the same bed with Dynho and Mileide, in addition to constantly hugging Bil Araújo, being called attention even by Rico Melquiades.

Being one of the most voted to enter the program, the Bahian, however, has left to be desired her participation in the reality show. Talking to her fellow countryman from the region, Sthe stated that she doesn’t know how to play and, therefore, remains lost.

“Really, I’m just living it because I don’t really know how to play, not even this strategy thing. Outside, when I told my family and friends that I had no idea what this is, everyone said ‘just be you’. Here I am, really, just being me. Like, like, I don’t see things. Now I’m starting to notice things. Several times I find myself lost here, you know?”.

The influencer, who received an alert from Rico for her relationship with Bil, reinforced that she is not in the shadow of anyone in the reality show, but that she is watching everything that is happening inside the house, even without taking a stand.

“I’m not living in the shadow of him and anyone else. I’m really kind of lost, but I’m not living in anyone’s shadow. I judge people by what they are to me and not to others.”

Look:

WL! THE @sthephanematos_ unburdened with the @RicoMelquiades that if he joined the program with a great friend, he would do the same things for him as the @alinemineiro he does. Follow the 24h broadcast of #The farm at the @sigaplayplus: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/I2zTmHVxUP — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 14, 2021

