Fashion retail back in the spotlight; action can trigger up to 93%

The sector of retail fashion is coming back into the spotlight. O Interresearch reviewed the models of HERE (CEAB3), Renner Stores (LREN3), SBF Group (SBFG3) and live (VIVA3) and, based on the closing of last Monday (11), the papers have an increase potential of, respectively, 93%, 50%, 51% and 18%.

Inter recommended purchase for CEAB3 with a target price of R$14; LREN3 at BRL 51; SBFG3 at BRL 42; and VIVA3 at R$34.

The fashion retail scene

In 2020, the consumer discretionary sector faced a sharp drop, especially in clothing. Already with the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19, there is a return to normality in the numbers of fashion retail.

According to the Monthly Trade Survey of the IBGE, activities related to fabrics, apparel and footwear accumulated growth of 31.6% in the first eight months of 2021.

Prospects for the sector

According to Inter, retailers C&A, Lojas Renner, Grupo SBF and Vivara should benefit from the sector’s recovery over the next quarters of the year.

“The second half, with an emphasis on 4Q, is traditionally a more favorable time for retailers, thanks to Black Friday and Christmas. We believe that, particularly this year, given the inflationary pressure on the population’s real income, gifts and consumption will be focused on items with a lower average ticket. In this way, the families would try to give gifts with clothes and accessories”, says Inter, in a report obtained by Money Times.

Inter projects that — despite the expected increase in revenue — the sector’s margins will return to pre-pandemic levels only in 2022.

The main challenges for companies are related to a more competitive scenario in the long term.

Retailer performance

In 2021, Lojas Renner and C&A shares fell 20% and 43%, respectively. According to Inter, the unsatisfactory performance of assets does not lead to further declines.

C&A, for example, sees positive perspectives for the paper, both in the micro and macro scenarios. In the same conception, Renner is the top player in apparel in the Brazilian market.

Vivara and Grupo SBF faced different scenarios. The value of 2% of Vivara and the fall of “only” 2% of Grupo SBF showed an atypical performance within the sector during the year.

Vivara managed to renew its products, ensuring solid revenue, margins and results.

Following similar perspectives, Inter believes that the flat behavior of Grupo SBF’s shares reflects the company’s good momentum and a return of its margins to historic levels this year.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.